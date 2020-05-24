HOLIDAY WEEKENDBeaches Are Mostly Open For Memorial Day, But How Will The Weather Be? Check The Full Forecast
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An intense multi-state manhunt is underway for a University of Connecticut student wanted in two killings.

Connecticut State Police say 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia used a machete or sword to kill a man who offered him a ride on Friday in Willington.

A second man was left gravely injured.

Investigators say Manfredonia then broke into a home, held a person captive, and stole several weapons.

He is also suspected in the death of another man, who police say was an acquaintance.

Police said Manfredonia was last seen in Pennsylvania after his stolen car was found near the New Jersey border.

