LONG BEACH, NY (CBSNewYork) – A Long Beach resident is under arrest after allegedly trying to sell beach passes.
According to police, Damian Davidson bought four resident-only seasonal beach passes for $140 each and allegedly posted an ad on Craigslist offering to sell them for $250 per.
The ad allegedly read “With city beaches closed and island beaches being resident only I have family beach passes for Long Beach for sale 250$(sic) price negotiable passes good all summer.”
Long Beach police say they sent in an undercover officer, who bought two of the passes.
He’s charges with scheme to defraud.