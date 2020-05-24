Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a bit on the chilly side this morning with temps in the 40s to near 50 along with breezes from the east. It’s also rather cloudy for most, but folks up in the Catskills should enjoy more sunshine and warmth today. Expect clouds to prevail much of the day around NYC, with only a bit of late day clearing and temps in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow is expected to be a seasonably mild Memorial Day, along with partly sunny skies throughout the day. If you are heading to the shores, be aware that there is an elevated risk of rip currents, as well as chilly water temp!
The rest of the week will feature mostly dry conditions along with summer-like warmth in the upper 70s and lower 80s!