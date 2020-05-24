



— A Staten Island community is heartbroken over the sudden loss of a beloved neighbor.

The 56-year-old woman was found dead in her home, and now her loved ones want answers, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Sunday.

Neighbors on Targee Street in the Stapleton section of the borough comforted each other. They were devastated by the shocking death of their friend Deidre Borders.

Her body was found inside her home on Osgood Avenue on Sunday morning.

Martha Zimmermann lived next door and said Borders was her best friend.

“We were really close. She was like a sister to me,” Zimmermann said.

Friends said Borders was disabled and lived alone. Worried because they hadn’t heard from her, Borders’ family went to her home on Sunday around noon and made the disturbing discovery, police said.

“I just know that they found her in her room, laying in her bed. It looked like she was strangled,” Zimmermann said.

Crime scene detectives spent all day at Borders’ home, blocking off her street as they searched for answers.

Known as a friendly face in the neighborhood, no one can understand why anyone would want to hurt her.

“She’s a nice lady,” one person said.

“A very nice lady,” another added.

“She was born and raised here on Staten Island. Everybody loves her. They call her ‘Mama D’ or ‘Auntie,'” Zimmermann said, “Like everybody just loved her. She loved kids. I named her cat ‘Bella.’ I can’t get over the fact that she’s gone. I’m still in shock. I’m gonna miss her. She’s gonna be missed. I just hope they find who did this.”

Police have not released information on the injuries Borders may have sustained. The medical examiner is still determining her exact cause of death.