NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a driver behind a hit-and-run early this morning in Harlem.
It happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of Lenox Avenue and 125th Street.
Police said a dark colored sedan hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.
The victim’s belongings were left scattered in the street.
He was rushed to Harlem Hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.