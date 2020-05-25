NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Acella Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling its NP Thyroid tablets after testing found them to be “superpotent.”
The company says the affected products may contain up to 115% of the labeled amount of Liothyronine.
Patients who are taking NP Thyroid for hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, may experience symptoms of hyperthyroidism, overactive thyroid, including but not limited to weight loss, heat intolerance, fatigue, muscle weakness, hypertension, chest pain, rapid heart rate, or heart rhythm disturbances.
Pregnant women may also experience negative maternal and fetal outcomes, including miscarriage or impairment to fetal development.
Patients should contact their doctors for a replacement prescription before discontinuing use.
The recall affects 13 lots of 30-mg, 60-mg and 90-mg tablets, which came in 100-count bottles. See the lot numbers below:
- NP Thyroid 30 mg: Lot M329A19-1 expiration 20-Dec, lot M329H18-1 expiration 20-Jul, lot M329J18-1 expiration 20-Aug, lot M329J18-2 expiration 20-Aug, lot M329J18-3 expiration 20-Aug, lot M329M18-2 expiration 20-Nov
- NP Thyroid 60 mg: Lot M330J18-2A expiration 20-Aug, lot M330J18-3 expiration 20-Aug
- NP Thyroid 90 mg: Lot M331G18-1 expiration 20-Jun, lot M331J18-1 expiration 20-Aug, lot M331J18-2 expiration 20-Aug, lot M331M18-1 expiration 20-Nov, lot M331M18-2 expiration 20-Nov
Patients with questions about the recall can email Acella Pharmaceuticals at recall@acellapharma.com or contact Acella Customer Service at 1-800-541-4802, Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm ET and Friday from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm ET.
Click here for more information or to a report a problem with this product.