Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo came out in favor of pro sports teams in the state reopening their facilities and returning to training, Gov. Phil Murphy has done the same for New Jersey.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo came out in favor of pro sports teams in the state reopening their facilities and returning to training, Gov. Phil Murphy has done the same for New Jersey.
Murphy became the latest public official to be in favor of the return of pro sports, as long as safety protocols are followed.
RELATED STORY: Gov. Cuomo Says New York ‘Ready And Willing’ To Partner With Sports Teams Interested In Playing Games Without Fans
The New York Jets haven’t announced a date yet, but a team spokesman said they will began to open their facility using a phased approach at a time that is most practical for their operations.
The New York Giants are finalizing plans to reopen the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, next week, saying they will do so in a systematic and safe way that adheres to the state’s guidelines and NFL protocol.