



A lawyer for the suspect’s family says 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia has a history of mental illness, and they’re pleading for him to surrender.

“Peter, if you are listening, you are loved,” attorney Mike Dolan said Monday. “It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents’ and your sisters’ and your family’s entire support. So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please turn yourself in.”

Manfredonia was last seen on Sunday afternoon in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

White Male, 23 years old, dark colored shorts, white t-shirt & carrying a large duffel bag.

If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, ARMED & DANGEROUS ➡️ CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY!

He’s suspected of killing two men in Connecticut during a violent spree that started Friday.

A woman who lives near one of the crime scenes said she saw a man – believed to be Manfredonia – break down in the street.

“I thought whoever the guy was he was having a nervous breakdown,” said Joan Valinski. “I don’t know, I mean you don’t see people out in the middle of the road waving their hands and screaming hysterically.”

The suspect is also accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman, who was later found safe in Paterson, New Jersey.

UConn released a statement Monday, saying Manfredonia is a senior in the joint School of Engineering / School of Business MEM. The school said he is not attending summer classes or living on campus.

“The university expresses its deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible, incomprehensible tragedy. They are all in our thoughts,” the statement read in part. “With respect to the student in question, while the University can’t discuss specific individuals or cases, UConn strives to do everything possible to identify and engage with students of concern and to provide them with all the assistance and resources we can both for their own well-being and that of the wider community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 896-3200 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Authorities urge the public not to approach Manfredonia if they spot him. He’s considered armed and dangerous.