BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a 19-year-old driver was high on drugs when he struck and killed a 4-year-old girl in front of her Long Island home.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday on Fulton Street in Brentwood.
Police said 19-year-old Christian Yates hit 4-year-old Roussy Cabrera Fuentes with his 2018 Honda Civic.
The little girl was rushed to Southside Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Yates was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.