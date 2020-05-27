



The New York Knicks have restructured their front office under new president of basketball operations Leon Rose and are now beginning their search for a new head coach.

According to Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the list of candidates is topped by former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, with former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson also in the mix. The report states that interim coach Mike Miller has also made a “strong impression” on the franchise in his time since taking over for David Fizdale.

The 62-year-old Thibodeau last coached in 2019, when he was let go by the Timberwolves after a 19-21 start to the season. Prior to that, he led the Wolves to their first playoff appearance in 14 seasons in 2018. He owns a career 352-246 record across seven-plus seasons. Thibodeau was also an assistant coach for the Knicks from 1996-2004.

Atkinson was let go by the Nets in March after the team started just 28-34 this season. The 52-year-old is a former Knicks assistant, having served four seasons on Mike D’Antoni’s staff.

Miller took over the Knicks after a 4-18 start and went 17-27 prior to the pause of the season in March.

The league is still working on its return-to-play scenario, with the idea of playing out the year in Orlando at the Walt Disney World resort gaining traction in recent days.