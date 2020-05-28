



— CBS2 is continuing its series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporter Jessica Moore remembers two grandparents who dedicated their lives to family.

Seventy-five-year-old Kiymet Dogan is described as an angel, who was a mother to the motherless.

The Turkish immigrant moved her five children to Paramus, New Jersey, in 1985, where Kiymet took dozens of neighborhood kids under her wing.

She was soft-spoken, helpful and always put others before herself. Though she never raised her voice, Dogan’s daughter Lisa says she ruled with kindness.

Kiymet woke up every day at 5 a.m. and loved to take long walks around town before heading into work at Rivervale Pharmaceutical Company.

She also had a mischievous side and would often squirrel away her extra money and jewelry that she would later sneak to her kids and grandkids.

She had a big heart, a huge smile and a knack for numbers, but mostly Dogan had a heart of gold.

Dogan got sick on March 22 and battled COVID-19 for nearly two months before passing away on May 14.

Eduardo Ochoa

Seventy-eight-year-old Eduardo Ochoa was known for his strong, steady presence and was often called the anchor of his family.

Ochoa immigrated to the U.S. from Ecuador in 1964, settling in Elmhurst, Queens, where he and his wife raised three daughters.

Eduardo loved to ride bikes, play soccer and often took his daughters to watch the planes fly over LaGuardia and JFK airports.

He made a mean ceviche and legendary sangria. He was a master jeweler and famous for crafting heirlooms from raw nuggets of gold.

Eduardo’s favorite saying was “don’t worry about it” as he always assumed the best in people and expected the best out of life. He never lost his cool, was up for anything and always abided by his strong Catholic beliefs, especially the Golden Rule.

Eduardo got sick at the end of March and died at home on April 8.

Ochoa and Dogan were two heads of their families whose deaths leave behind gaping holes.

