NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large protest against police violence is taking place in Union Square Thursday evening.
Dozens of people could be seen demonstrating.
The NYPD says at least five people, one woman and four men, have been arrested for civil disobedience.
The protests began in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday while being arrested in Minneapolis. Video of the arrest shows a police officer with a knee on his neck for several minutes while Floyd struggled to breathe.
