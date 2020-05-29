Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says Amy Cooper could be arrested and face charges if investigators prove a false call was made.
Cooper is the white woman who was seen on camera calling 911 and falsely accusing Chris Cooper, an African-American man, of threatening her in Central Park.
The video caused an uproar.
Chris Cooper, no relation, says he asked her to follow park rules and leash her dog.
She replied she would call police and say an African-American man was threatening her life, which she did as he continued to film her.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan says detectives are working with the DA’s office on the case.