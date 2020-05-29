(CBSNewYork)- Foley’s NY, located on 33rd Street between 5th and 6th avenue, won’t re-open whenever restaurants and bars return to service following the coronavirus pandemic. The bar’s owner, Shaun Clancy, announced the news in a video posted to the bar’s Twitter account earlier today.

In the video, Clancy begins by thanking the first responders who are helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He then thanked the patrons of the bar who have helped to raise funds to help Clancy “take care of my guys” in the last few months.

“Thank you all for all that you’ve done for Foley’s and helping me take care of my guys over the last couple of months,” said Clancy. “Which is going to make what I have to say all the more harder. Foley’s won’t re-open. Just with everything that is going on, there’s just no way that I can see that we can do it.”

The bar, which has been open since 2004, is home to the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s known for the collection of over 3,500 autographed balls, game worn jerseys and stadium seat that hang on the walls and suspended from the ceiling. An emotional Clancy said that he was at a loss for words and could only thank those who have been supportive.

“I really don’t know what to say except to thank you all for everything that you’ve done,” said Clancy. “Foley’s was always about the people. Even now as I look around, so many memories. I appreciate everything you guys have done for me.”