(CBSNewYork)- The New York Mets were among several teams that released minor leaguers on Thursday as Major League Baseball looks to cut down the number of MiLB teams associated with each franchise.

Among the prospects released by the team was pitcher Andrew Church who took to Instagram and gave his assessment of the organization’s player development efforts and an explanation of his retirement that he came back from last season.

A former second round pick in the 2013 Draft, the 25-year-old Church called out the organization’s handling of his injury, signing of Tim Tebow and the “toxic” culture that has been built in the minor league system.

In the post, Church does say that the organization had nothing but good things to say about him and he appreciated that. But, he then says that one of the biggest reasons he retired was to keep himself from expressing his frustration and anger over how the organization had handled his career. Church says he felt that his competitive nature was taken advantage of by the team knowing that he would “never say not to competing and flying me around to fill in for anyone that got injured.”

Church then points to an incident in which he says the Mets flew him to fill in at a AAA game and with the flight delayed, he didn’t get time to warm up. He says that his UCL tore that night but instead of the organization sending him to see a doctor, Church says the team sent him back to High A to pitch in the playoffs.

He then appears to express frustration over the team’s signing of Tim Tebow in 2016 by saying the organization “made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets.” Church’s comments continued in the comments of the post and says that he believes the new player development staff is making strides to be better but there is a “toxic” culture. Full comments below: