Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn’s Barclays Center has become a gathering place for protesters, but it’s also a site where they’ve clashed with police.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn’s Barclays Center has become a gathering place for protesters, but it’s also a site where they’ve clashed with police.
Sunday morning, the Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Nets, New York Liberty and Barclays Center sent out a joint message.
“Today, we stand up and speak up against all forms of racism — overt or subconscious — especially against the Black community,” the statement says in part.
Statement from the Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/HFlYU1HHvC
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 31, 2020
It goes on to say they feel the raw emotion but call for a peaceful response in the joint fight against racism.