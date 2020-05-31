George FloydHundreds March Through Midtown For Peaceful Sunday Protest
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets, George Floyd, Local TV, Long Island Nets, New York Liberty, NFL


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn’s Barclays Center has become a gathering place for protesters, but it’s also a site where they’ve clashed with police.

Sunday morning, the Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Nets, New York Liberty and Barclays Center sent out a joint message.

“Today, we stand up and speak up against all forms of racism — overt or subconscious — especially against the Black community,” the statement says in part.

It goes on to say they feel the raw emotion but call for a peaceful response in the joint fight against racism.

Comments

Leave a Reply