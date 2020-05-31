Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks! It’s a cool, bright, and breezy morning across the area. Expect bright skies throughout the day, but temps won’t be as toasty as they were yesterday. Expect top temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. If you’re heading to the shore, just be aware of an elevated rip current risk and cool temps.
Tomorrow will be even cooler to start off the month of June, with temps stuck in the upper 60s, despite skies being nice and sunny. Tuesday will feature increasing clouds with temps a bit milder in the low 70s.
Some showers are possible Tuesday night but more likely on Wednesday, but the bigger story will be temps getting back into the 80s for the rest of the week… feelin’ more like June, right on time!