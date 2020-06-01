Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a court hearing Monday for three people accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at police during protests in Brooklyn over the weekend.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a court hearing Monday for three people accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at police during protests in Brooklyn over the weekend.
Prosecutors say Samantha Shader, of Catskill, N.Y., is accused of throwing a molotov cocktail at an NYPD van with officers inside on Saturday.
The officers were not hurt.
Shader remains in federal custody.
MORE: NYPD Officers Take Knee In Solidarity With Protesters; De Blasio Praises Them For ‘Listening, Working With The Community’
In a separate incident, two attorneys from Brooklyn are also charged with throwing an incendiary bottle at an unoccupied police vehicle. Police said Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman were arrested early Saturday in a van.
A $250,000 bond and home detention was approved for both. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is appealing that decision.