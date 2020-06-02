



— Franchises throughout the NBA have released statements in the wake of George Floyd ‘s death. In fact, just two teams have yet to do so — the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks

Reports came out late Monday night into Tuesday that said owner Jim Dolan sent an email to MSG employees explaining the reason behind that decision. According to the reports, Dolan said, in part, “We are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters.”

It was reported that employees of the team are frustrated and angry with the decision and had their own meeting Tuesday discussing the email. To The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, the email message from Dolan smacks of hypocrisy.

“Obviously, that’s hypocritical, Pride Night at the arena, show that they hold certain values,” Vorkunov said in an interview with CBS2’s Otis Livingston. “It is very odd. The NBA is a majority African-American league. Silence on this particular issue is very loud.”

Vorkunov said that he can’t imagine that not releasing a statement helps the team’s reputation among the rest of the league.

As of end of Tuesday evening, the Knicks had still not released a statement in response to the events unfolding in the country. The team’s social media account did take part in the “#BlackoutTuesday” campaign sweeping through social media on Tuesday.