



A New York City police sergeant was struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight in the Bronx.

Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. to reports of a break-in at a pawn shop on Walton Avenue in the Mount Eden section.

Video shows a black sedan hit the sergeant and then speed off.

He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The search continues for the driver.

🚨WANTED🚨for An Assault on a Police Officer in front of 14 West 8th Street #Soho #Manhattan @NYPD6Pct on 6/1/20 @ 3:23 A, 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @NY1 pic.twitter.com/rLtbP37yAa — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 2, 2020

Another officer was struck by an SUV early Monday morning while trying to stop a robbery in Greenwich Village.

Police said a group of suspects broke into iFixScreens on West Eighth Street. They walked out carrying boxes and then got into two cars.

An NYPD van tried to stop them, and the officer got out. That’s when a Ford Explorer ran him over.

The officer was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Those suspects also remain at large.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.