TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fast-moving, strong storms swept through parts of the tri-state area Wednesday afternoon. The winds were fierce at the Jersey Shore, causing some damage.

Strong winds toppled part of a huge tree in Toms River.

Residents in the Ocean County town say the storm came up quick.

“All of a sudden the sky just got really black, everything started getting windy,” Toms River resident Brian Sheehy said. “I looked outside, I started seeing the trees move, and I could see that this one had fallen down.”

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Watch: Storm Topples Huge Tree As It Moves Through Toms River, NJ

There was a similar scene in Manasquan in Monmouth County.

Some homes now have structural damage.

No injuries were reported, but downed trees also took out powerlines, leaving thousands without power.

