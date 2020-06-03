Comments
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fast-moving, strong storms swept through parts of the tri-state area Wednesday afternoon. The winds were fierce at the Jersey Shore, causing some damage.
Strong winds toppled part of a huge tree in Toms River.
Residents in the Ocean County town say the storm came up quick.
“All of a sudden the sky just got really black, everything started getting windy,” Toms River resident Brian Sheehy said. “I looked outside, I started seeing the trees move, and I could see that this one had fallen down.”
Thankfully, no one was injured.
There was a similar scene in Manasquan in Monmouth County.
Some homes now have structural damage.
No injuries were reported, but downed trees also took out powerlines, leaving thousands without power.