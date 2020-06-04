



NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the league’s 32 clubs on Thursday stating that beginning Friday, June 5, coaching staffs would be allowed to return to the team facility. For New York Jets coach Adam Gase and New York Giants coach Joe Judge, it will be the first time they’re allowed back in the team facilities since March.

In the memo, Goodell says that coaching staffs will be counted towards the maximum number of people allowed in the building, which will now be increased from 75 to 100.

Starting Friday, NFL coaches will be allowed to return to their training facilities, as outlined by this memo from Roger Goodell that went to teams today: pic.twitter.com/UEwDROGnO5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2020

The memo stresses that this will only be allowed according to guidelines from state and local authorities. For the Giants and Jets, the news comes one day after both teams began a slow reopening of their facilities for the first time. Both teams have taken a cautious approach to reopening with limited numbers of employees allowed to return to the building, so there’s no telling when coaches will definitively be part of that list.

The memo from the league also says that any people on the staffs that are among those in a higher risk category are “expected to speak with club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances.”