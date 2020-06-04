Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man is under arrested, accused of trying to attack protesters.
The incident, which was caught on video, happened Tuesday afternoon in the Whitestone section.
Police say 54-year-old Frank Cavalluzzi had a twin blade that was attached to his arm and threatened protesters near Clintonville Street and the Cross Island Parkway.
Cavalluzzi then allegedly got into his car and tried to drive through the crowd.
He’s now facing several charges, including reckless endangerment.