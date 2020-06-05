PROTESTS AND PAINThousands March Through NYC For Eighth Day Of Demonstrations Against Police Brutality
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two Buffalo police officers are under investigation after video shows them shove a 75-year-old man, who falls and hits his head on the pavement.

Mayor Byron Brown said the officers have also been suspended without pay.

“After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening,” the mayor tweeted.

The victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacted on Twitter, calling the incident “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.”

“Police officers must enforce – NOT ABUSE – the law,” he added.

The New York Civil Liberties Union also released as statement, reading in part, “The casual cruelty demonstrated by Buffalo police officers tonight is gut-wrenching and unacceptable. Suspensions and an investigation are already in order, but there is little more we have to see to know what took place.”

New York Attorney General Letisha James said that she is aware of the video.

