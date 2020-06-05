Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand wasn’t going to let COVID-19 keep him from continuing his annual “A Walk to Believe” 5k walk.
The event, which will take place Saturday, reaches a special milestone of 10 years of fighting because he says that’s what he is doing in his battle against paralysis.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be done virtually with participants hitting their neighborhood tracks or trails to complete the distance.
“Get out there with your family, get out there with some friends and be able to walk for a great cause,” LeGrand told CBS2’s Otis Livingston.
For more on the event, visit christopherreeve.org/awtb.