By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Friday morning! It’s a muggy start to the day with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid and upper 60s. Expect more clouds than sun throughout the day, but temps will surge once again into the mid 80s, along with higher humidity.
Just like yesterday, there will be a threat for showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon, with more widespread coverage tonight. Some of the storms tonight could be strong to severe, so stay tuned for the latest.
Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid 80s, and a slight risk for a few showers/thunderstorms… but not as widespread as today. Conditions improve significantly for the second half of the weekend with bright skies, no humidity, and temps in the upper 70s!