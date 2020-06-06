Protests And Pain2 Buffalo Police Officers Charged With Assault After Allegedly Shoving Protester Who Struck His Head
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Ain't Too Proud, Black Lives Matter, Broadway, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of the Broadway community released a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement online Friday.

The cast of the Temptations jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud” shared a moving rendition of the group’s classic “I Wish It Would Rain.”

During the song, they say, “Outside the world was exploding and inside so were we.”

The special at-home performance is a tribute to the fight to end police brutality in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Comments

Leave a Reply