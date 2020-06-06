Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of the Broadway community released a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement online Friday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of the Broadway community released a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement online Friday.
The cast of the Temptations jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud” shared a moving rendition of the group’s classic “I Wish It Would Rain.”
During the song, they say, “Outside the world was exploding and inside so were we.”
The special at-home performance is a tribute to the fight to end police brutality in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.