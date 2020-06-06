



— Team sports remain largely sidelined across America, but small steps are being taken to return to action.

The only pro-baseball league in action right now is the Korean Baseball League. It’s a perfect showcase for a player trying to get back into the majors, like Matt Harvey.

The former Mets pitcher has reportedly fielded offers from the Korean League.

Harvey pitched last year with the Angels and had a disastrous ERA of 7. He worked out for the Blue Jays in January but didn’t get a contract.

He says he’s throwing twice a week to get up to speed.

Recently, the league said they believe it would take at least a month to introduce a new player.

Meanwhile in the U.S., practice restrictions have been lifted and pro teams are allowed to resume workouts with precautions, and a pro-baseball team in New Jersey is back on the field.

The Somerset Patriots are an independent team in the Atlantic League.

Players had their temperature checked and decontaminated everything with sanitizer, but then baseball activities began, even if some people were still required to wear masks.

The League hasn’t locked in on a return date yet, but after nearly three months of the sports world at a near standstill, any activities are a welcome sight