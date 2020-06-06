Comments
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man has died in a police-involved shooting in New Rochelle.
New Rochelle police say two officers made a traffic stop near Potter Avenue and Pierce Street just before 11:00 p.m. Friday.
According to investigators, a passenger got out of the car and tried to run away.
After one of the officers fired their Taser, and a struggle ensued, according to police. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a handgun, and aimed for the officers. One of the officers fired back, hitting him, police said.
Officers attempted to render medical assistance, but he died on the way to the hospital.
The offices of the Westchester County district attorney and the New York state attorney general are both investigating the incident.