By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Welcome to the weekend everybody! It’ll be a gray start for most folks, with a brighter start well north and west of the City. Skies will brighten up through the day, but some stubborn clouds may linger across Long Island. Expect a very warm and steamy day with highs in the mid 80s.
A few scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front, and in its wake will be some refreshing air! We’ll clear out tonight and temps will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.
The weekend will finish up on a beautiful note with plentiful sunshine, no humidity, and seasonably mild temps in the upper 70s. Enjoy!