Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify the person they say was caught on camera vandalizing a statue outside the Museum of Natural History.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify the person they say was caught on camera vandalizing a statue outside the Museum of Natural History.
According to the NYPD, video surveillance shows an individual throwing paint on the Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the museum.
It happened around 1:10 p.m. Friday.
Police say the individual was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.