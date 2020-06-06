Protests And Pain2 Buffalo Police Officers Charged With Assault After Allegedly Shoving Protester Who Struck His Head
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify the person they say was caught on camera vandalizing a statue outside the Museum of Natural History.

According to the NYPD, video surveillance shows an individual throwing paint on the Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History on June 5, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to the NYPD, video surveillance shows an individual throwing paint on the Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the museum.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. Friday.

Police say the individual was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

