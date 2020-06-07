Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 60,000 coronavirus tests performed in New York state Saturday and only 761 came back positive.
“That is very, very good news,” the governor said.
The governor said socially distanced outdoor graduation ceremonies for up to 150 people will be allowed as of June 26.
Cuomo said there will be 35,000 tests per day just in New York City, and expressed concern about potential COVID-19 spread during the protests.
He called on people who had attended to protests to get a test, saying there will be 15 sites opened just for protesters so they can expedite getting a test.
“Please get that test. That’s the one variable in this equation that we’re not sure of,” he said. “We don’t know what the effect of those protests are.”
Cuomo said that New York landmarks will be lit blue and gold to celebrate the progress in the battle against coronavirus.