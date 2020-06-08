



— Many experts in the sports world say this a key week for Major League Baseball and its hopes for a return this season.

The league has made another proposal in hopes of resuming play, but there’s one potential stumbling block. The players would be asked to sign an acknowledgement of risk waiver before playing.

One source told CBS2’s Otis Livingston that players believe the waiver is designed to undermine their right to challenge the league if it fails to provide a safe working environment.

The current proposal on the table would be for a 76-game schedule, with the season finishing Sept. 27 and the World Series concluding at the end of October. Financially, the players would get 75% of their prorated salary, which would equal about 35% of their usual yearly salary. There would be playoff pool money available for eligible teams and the two sides hope to get the season started around July 4.

In other news, former New York Knicks forward and NBA champion Matt Barnes said the return of the 22-team season could be held up by the current social climate. Barnes said he’s heard from some members of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers who feel uncomfortable taking the court as the fight against racial injustice continues.

Speaking of the Knicks, they remain the only team in the NBA to not make a public statement regarding the racial inequality issues in the country and the death of George Floyd. Multiple internal emails from James Dolan leaked out where the Knicks owner says he “vehemently condemns and rejects racism against anyone,” but he’s said nothing publicly.

Former NBA player Caron Butler called out Dolan in a recent interview, saying the Knicks owner and the organization find a way to do the opposite of the right thing time and time again.

Finally, the U.S. Soccer Federation will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday to discuss its national anthem policy. Since 2017, players have been required to stand for the anthem. That was in response to U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe taking a knee in support of Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality against the African-American community. A vote to change the rule could take place later this week.

The topic could be making its way to the NFL as well. Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said recently he’ll definitely take a knee before NFL games this season.