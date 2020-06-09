BASS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New video shows the moment a New Jersey state trooper shot and killed an unarmed black man last month.
The state attorney general has released dashcam video of the May 23rd shooting on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River.
Police said Maurice Gordon, 28, of Poughkeepsie, had a number of encounters with officers during a 30-hour period, which began with a 911 call from a friend concerned about his mental wellbeing.
In the last encounter, Gordon was pulled over for allegedly driving more than 100 miles an hour.
Police said his car wouldn’t start after the stop, and there was a scuffle when Gordon tried to sit in the driver’s seat of the trooper’s vehicle.
Gov. Phil Murphy discussed the case during Monday’s briefing.
“Police have a responsibility to protect the people they serve, and that demands a high level of accountability when things go wrong,” he said.
The governor said the case will be presented to a grand jury.