NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York State will pass the country’s most aggressive police reforms in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd.
“The transparency of disciplinary records, banning choke holds, giving the Attorney General authority as a special prosecutor, punishing false, race-based 911 calls,” said the governor, describing the bills expected to pass in Albany. “The time has come for dramatic action.”
Cuomo said he expects to sign the bills into law this week.
The governor said he is advising local governments and police departments to understand the issues which sparked the mass protests are not going away.
“Don’t dismiss this as an issue of the moment,” Cuomo said. “This has been brewing for decades and decades and decades. It’s not just about Mr. Floyd’s murder.”
Cuomo said local officials should “reimagine and reinvent” policing, noting police officers cannot do their jobs without a community that trusts them.