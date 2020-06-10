Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on New York City’s homeless population.
According to the Coalition for the Homeless, as of June 1, the homeless mortality rate was 321 per 100,000 people.
That’s for people sleeping in New York City shelters.
At the same time, the overall city rate stood at 200 deaths per 100,000 people.
As of May 31, there were 926 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in approximately 179 shelters.
There were 86 reported COVID-19 deaths.