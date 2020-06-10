Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two people suspected of taking a dog from a building in Brooklyn.
The King Charles spaniel was taken shortly before 8 p.m. on June 3 from a building on Ocean Parkway near Avenue R in Gravesend.
Police said the suspects entered the lobby and removed the dog from the hallway.
Investigators have released photos of two people wanted for questioning in the case.
Anyone with information about the dog or the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.