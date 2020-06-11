Comments
AVON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut State Police returned to a home previously searched in connection to Jennifer Dulos on Thursday morning.
The mother of five disappeared in May 2019.
Police say the home they searched Thursday is in Avon and is located about a mile and a half from the Farmington home belonging to Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Fotis Dulos, who was charged in her death, died in January after trying to take his own life by carbon monoxide poisoning.