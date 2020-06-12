NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York and New Jersey both postponed their 2020 Primary Elections because of the COVID-19 shutdown, but voters can still cast their ballots this summer.

Here are some important deadlines and details to keep in mind as Election Day approaches.

NEW YORK PRIMARY ELECTIONS: JUNE 23

Voting by mail: For the first time, all voters are eligible for absentee ballots. You must request your ballot by June 16 and mail your ballot by June 23. Click here to request a ballot.

Voting early: Polls will be open beginning June 13 through June 21. Note: Your early voting location may be different than your Election Day location. Click here to find your polling location.

Voting on Election Day: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 23. Click here to find your polling location.

What’s on the ballot? Click here to see a sample ballot for your district.

NEW JERSEY PRIMARY ELECTIONS: JULY 7

Register to vote: The deadline to register for the Primary Election in June 16. Click here to check your registration status.

Voting by mail: You must request your ballot by June 30 and mail your ballot by July 7. Click here to request a ballot.

Voting on Election Day: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7. Click here to find your polling location.

What’s on the ballot? Click here to see a sample ballot for your district.