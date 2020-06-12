Protests And PainProtests Continue For 15th Consecutive Day, Demonstrators Say There’s Still A Long Way To Go
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Far Rockaway, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of shooting a police vehicle Wednesday in Queens is now in custody.

Police said two officers were inside the vehicle near Dix Avenue and Beach Channel Drive when they saw Jamel Hill open fire on another man.

Hill chased the victim and continued shooting, police said. The gunfire struck the police vehicle in the rear passenger window and door.

The officers then returned fire, and Hill fled the scene, police said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Hill was seen on video trying to hide his weapon.

He was taken into custody a short time later.

“This is just one example of the violence that our officers have to deal with,” Harrison tweeted.

The officers suffered minor injuries during the chase.

Comments

Leave a Reply