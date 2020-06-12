NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of shooting a police vehicle Wednesday in Queens is now in custody.

Police said two officers were inside the vehicle near Dix Avenue and Beach Channel Drive when they saw Jamel Hill open fire on another man.

Hill chased the victim and continued shooting, police said. The gunfire struck the police vehicle in the rear passenger window and door.

The officers then returned fire, and Hill fled the scene, police said.

Excellent job by the 101 precinct patrol officers who while on patrol drove into a gang related shooting. Great work by the 101 Squad, Force Investigation Division, and Queens South Homicide for identifying, locating, and arresting Jamel Hill. pic.twitter.com/TpzZRCB2IX — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 12, 2020

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Hill was seen on video trying to hide his weapon.

He was taken into custody a short time later.

“This is just one example of the violence that our officers have to deal with,” Harrison tweeted.

The officers suffered minor injuries during the chase.