NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released two new videos of suspects accused of attacking officers last month in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The first incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on May 30 near St. Mark’s and Flatbush avenues in Park Slope.

Police said officers were responding to a call for backup when two men threw rocks, bottles and what appeared to be a traffic cone at their vehicle.

The officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

About 30 minutes later on University Place in Greenwich Village, police said another man threw a brick that hit an officer in the helmet.

That officer was also treated and released.

The suspect in the second attack is described as having a light complexion, thin build and dark hair, last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black backpack and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about either attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

