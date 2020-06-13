NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old woman is dead and three other people are hurt after a shooting inside a park in the Bronx Friday night.
It happened around 11 p.m.
All four victims, including two other teens and a 24-year-old man, were at Shoelace Park in the Williamsbridge Section, when police say two gunmen opened fire into a crowd, believe to be gathered for a party.
The 19-year-old woman was shot multiple times, and died of her injuries at the hospital.
The other victims are expected to survive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.