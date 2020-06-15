(CBSNewYork)- The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in recent months have led to the ongoing protests calling for social justice and, as part of that call, has seen athletes using their voices more than ever before. On Sunday, New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith took to Twitter to discuss his thoughts on the current unrest.

With the caption “silence kills” and followed by hashtags of many names of African American people, men and women, who have died at the hands of police or due to racism, Smith put up two pictures of himself with a long statement discussing his personal experience and calling for change. He says that he didn’t really understand what his parents had been teaching him until he was drafted into the Major Leagues in 2013 and began traveling across the country. It was at that point, outside of the environment he grew up in going to predominantly black schools, that he began to see the oppression that people across the country are protesting against.

“I saw how oppressed we were firsthand. Whether it’s education, job opportunities, healthcare, mass incarceration, social programs, financial hardship, and more,” said Smith. “I saw how I wasn’t equal and treated unfairly just because of my skin color. Without people even trying to get to know me, they already had a perception in their head of who I was.”

Smith goes on to say that the current protests, social media posts and donations to various organizations will “all play a part in bringing about real change.” He then ends by saying that he is committed to being part of that movement before saying that he believes in the country being able to bring about real change.

The statement reads: