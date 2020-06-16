NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NBA may well restart their season in Disney World, but it’s looking like not everyone is on board with the plan.

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was part of a call with fellow players and suggested that restarting the season wouldn’t be wise because it may take away from the equal rights movement this country is currently embroiled in.

There were others who are in favor of the restart, believing that playing would provide them another platform to spread their message of racial equality.

CBS2’s Otis Livingston spoke to the Daily News Nets and NBA writer Kristian Winfield, and he said Irving, who is also the vice president of the Players Association, speaks for a great number of players.

“I know it’s not just Kyrie and just Avery Bradley and just Dwight Howard and just Carmelo [Anthony]. I know it’s more than four players. I don’t know if it’s 25, if it’s 35, I know of the 80 players on that call, I know Kyrie was speaking for, I would just ballpark, at least 15 of them,” Winfield said. “Obviously, he has that history that everyone’s talking about. He has the history with old teams and old players, but at the end of the day, he’s trying to do what’s right for him and his teammates and his fellow basketball players.”