NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road riders will be able to find out just how crowded the trains are as more people go back to work.
The rail system rolled out a new feature on the LIRR Train Time app that shows riders how many seats are available.
Commuters can track in real time where the empty seats are.
“You can see if you’re standing in front of a green car, meaning there’s ample space, or you can see if you’re standing in front of an orange, which perhaps is more crowded. Then all you need to do is watch your handheld device, step either forward on the platform or step to the end of the platform and you can find a car that has more space,” LIRR President Phil Eng said.
The feature will be available at every station.
The LIRR says this type of capacity tracker is a first for North America.