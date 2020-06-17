(CBSNewYork)- New York Giants owner John Mara said in 2017 that he had never received “more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue” in regards to players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Now, it would appear that the organization, led by first-year head coach Joe Judge, has changed it’s perspective.

“We’re going to be very receptive of our team, and we’re going to support our players,” Judge told NJ.com when asked about the potential for protests this season. “We’ll involve the players, be in there as coaches. The owners have been involved and have been phenomenal in listening.”

According to the report, the Giants have had several discussions in recent days about potential demonstrations on game days, however no specific plan has been agreed upon. The 38-year-old Judge, entering his first year with the franchise, told NJ.com that as the leader of the team, it’s important for him to listen and truly understand what his players are feeling.

“For me to be the voice of the team, I have to really understand what collectively puts together our team,” Judge said. “I stress to my children at home the same thing, having these conversations and listening. Not listening defensively, not listening to respond, but to listen to comprehend.”

Star running back Saquon Barkley was among several NFL players featured in the video asking the NFL to speak up specifically to certain issues earlier this month. That video led NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to release one of his own the next day, reiterating much of what the players had asked him to say in regards to issues of systemic racism, social justice and inequality.

There haven’t been any decisions made just yet, and no Giants players have taken to social media to express that they will be taking up Colin Kaepernick’s protest. But, it would seem the attitude of the organization, in following with the general change in sentiment in the NFL at large towards protests, has changed.