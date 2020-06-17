NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find individuals accused of intentionally trying to injure officers.
Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted out a video showing a string of recent attacks on officers over the last few weeks.
The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for assaulting police officers. pic.twitter.com/I0nLfaVsfR
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 17, 2020
Police say the ambushed officers were left bloodied and bruised.
In one incident, officers were struck by flying objects.
In another, police say an officer was hit with a metal chair.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.