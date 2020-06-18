NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday marks Juneteenth, the historic day when the last slaves were liberated in America.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but the last slaves weren’t freed until June 19, 1865 when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and delivered the news that “all slaves are free.”

Now 155 years later, the day takes on added importance amid the protests over racism and police brutality.

Here are some events around the area to mark the historic day.

10 a.m. Freedom Day Rally with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on steps of Brooklyn Public Library

11 a.m. “March to End the War on Children” led by youth activists from City Hall to Central Park

11 a.m. Juneteenth Discussion: Racial Justice & Prosecution by John Jay College

11 a.m. Virtual Juneteenth Storytime with Bweela Steptoe by Brooklyn Public Library

12 p.m. “Juneteenth Drive to Justice” motorcade with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams from Brooklyn Museum to City Hall and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building

12 p.m. “Defund the Police” rally at Cadman Plaza

12 p.m. SummerStage Anywhere presents Digital Day of Dance

1 p.m. #RouteWithAPurpose bike ride from Brooklyn Museum to Coney Island and Fort Greene Park

2 p.m. Unite NY 2020 rally at Cadman Plaza

2 p.m. Juneteenth: Creating Legacy in Contested Places by New York Public Library

2 p.m. Nurses and first responders take a knee at Lenox Hill Hospital

3 p.m. Break Bred presents Lifting Black Voices: A Virtual Juneteenth Celebration

4 p.m. 155th: A Juneteenth Celebration Through Poetry & Song by Brooklyn Public Library

8 p.m. Sweet Honey In The Rock presents Juneteenth: A Day Of Remembrance

Click here to see more protests taking place throughout New York City.