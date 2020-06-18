(CBSNewYork)- New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon’s sophomore season didn’t exactly go as planned. After serving a four game suspension for a positive test for a banned substance, Herndon suffered multiple injuries that limited him to just one game. However, Herndon told the team website last week that even though last season was a lost one on the field, he made use of it off the field.

“[I] use it as a learning experience — how quick one injury, one decision, how fast things can be taken from you,” said Herndon. “Also, just learn to appreciate those things because like they say, you never know how much you miss something until it’s gone. It was a big learning year for me, but I’m ready.”

The former fourth round pick was one of Sam Darnold’s favorite targets as a rookie in 2018, finishing second on the team in receptions (39), receiving yards (502), and touchdowns (4). He’s looking to recapture that connection this year as the team looks to build on what seemed to be a solid offseason of moves.

“I come every day ready to work and be someone the team can count on in any given situation whether it’s practice or a game. I feel like I can bring that to the offense,” Herndon said. “As far as [chemistry with Sam] goes, I feel like continuing to do the things we’ve done since we’ve joined this team. That’s come in every day focused, eager to learn, giving 100% effort in whatever we do and also just being a good teammate. That’s a big part of it.”

Head coach Adam Gase is also excited to get the chance to have Herndon on the field after not being able to use him during his first season as coach.

“I think he is a guy we are excited to get back and can’t really wait to get going and see how he will fit in with everything,” Gase said. “We expected him to be a big part of the offense last year and we didn’t even get that opportunity. I think we are adding a guy that is a very good player that is finally going to be able to get back in the mix of this thing.”