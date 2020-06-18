NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is on track for Phase 2 reopening next week, the mayor said Thursday.

“Get on your mark, get set, because here we go on Monday,” Mayor Bill de Blasio declared.

The mayor said restaurants and bars that serve food can start outdoor dining Monday.

All establishments must follow social distancing rules, and employees and customers have to wear face coverings when they are within six feet of people.

“This is the greatest restaurant city in the world. I will challenge Paris, I will challenge Bangkok, I’ll challenge Tokyo, I’ll challenge anywhere. We are the greatest restaurant city in the world,” the mayor said. “We have to save this industry. It is quintessential to New York City. It’s the heart and soul of who we are. Not just because it’s a big part of our economy, not just because we honor the entrepreneurship of everyone involved, not just because it’s so many jobs – it’s part of our identity, too.

“Look across the communities of this city, the neighborhoods. So many of the restaurants reflect our culture, our humanity, our creativity,” he added. “This is the identity of New York City.”

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 Reopening In NYC

De Blasio said tables can be set up in existing patios or backyards, on sidewalks or in curb lanes. The sidewalks will be available through October, and curb lanes will be open through Labor Day.

Starting in July, there will be additional seating in the city’s open streets. Business improvement districts can also work with restaurants to offer tables in pedestrian plazas.

De Blasio said these steps are expected to help save 5,000 restaurants and 45,000 jobs.

Owners can sign up online for outdoor dining starting Friday. The mayor stressed the application would be simple and streamlined.

WEB EXTRA: Click here for more information and to apply

Phase 2 also includes in-store retail, hair salons and barbershops, offices, real estate, vehicle sales, rentals and leases, commercial building management and retail rental, repair and cleaning.

The city estimates another 150,000-300,000 residents will be heading back to work.

Businesses with questions about reopening should contact the Department of Small Business Services by visiting nyc.gov/business or calling 8884-SBS-4NYC.

The SBS plans to distribute two million face coverings for employees and has an online marketplace to find PPE and other supplies.